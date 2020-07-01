Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm NATION DEL21 VIRUS LD CASES COVID-19: India records 507 deaths in single day, 18,653 new infections New Delhi: India registered the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths at 507 on Wednesday with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 per cent of the fatalities, while 18,653 new infections were reported taking the total tally to 5,85,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL6 JK-LD ATTACK CRPF jawan, civilian killed in militant attack in J&K's Baramulla Srinagar: At least one CRPF jawan and a civilian were killed while two other security force personnel received injuries in a militant attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

DEL11 PM-DOCTORS DAY PM Modi applauds role of doctors, CAs New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the role of doctors in their "spirited" fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they are saving lives by putting themselves in danger. DEL12 JK-INFILTRATION Pakistani terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri Jammu: A Pakistani terrorist was killed on Wednesday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army officer said.

DEL17 PM-NAIDU-BIRTHDAY PM greets V-P Naidu on birthday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday, wishing him a long and healthy life. BOM3 MH-VIRUS-GANESH FESTIVAL Lalbaugcha Raja mandal cancels Ganesh Chaturthi celebration Mumbai: The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai's most famous Ganpati idol, on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL22 UKD-BORDER-VILLAGES-NETWORK ‘Thousands of U’khand border villagers relying on Nepalese mobile towers for connectivity’ Pithoragarh: Kunwar Singh Kutiyal complains there are no Indian mobile towers within several kilometres of Uttarakhand's Vyas Valley, near the Indo-Nepal border, where he lives, and he has to depend on Nepalese infrastructure to connect to the world outside. CES2 MZ-LOCKDOWN-GUIDELINES Mizoram govt announces new guideline for partial lockdown Aizawl: The Mizoram government has allowed marriage ceremonies, funerals, anniversary celebrations and social events with a maximum attendance of 50 people as part of new relaxations for the partial lockdown in the state from July 1 to 31, officials said.

LEGAL LGD3 DL-HC-LD ECOMMERCE PIL for display of country of origin on products sold on e-commerce sites: HC seeks Centre's stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking directions to it to ensure that the name of the manufacturing country is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce sites. LGB1 MH-HC-ABORTION HC permits minor rape victim to terminate 25-week pregnancy Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has permitted a 17-year-old rape victim to terminate her 25-week pregnancy despite a report submitted by the civic-run KEM Hospital here advising against the abortion.

FOREIGN FGN11 US-INDIA-TIKTOK Support in US for India banning TikTok and other Chinese apps Washington: India's ban on 59 Chinese apps, including the popular TikTok, has been widely noted in the US, including by some prominent lawmakers, who have urged the American government to follow suit as it is believed that the short video-sharing app is a major security risk to the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-HONG KONG US slams China over new Hong Kong security law; Pompeo says it's a sad day Washington: The United States has slammed China for its move to impose a controversial national security law in Hong Kong, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying it's a "sad day" for the people of the territory and warning Beijing of new countermeasures. By Lalit K Jha BUSINESS DEL3 BIZ-BHARTI AIRTEL-LD CARLYLE Carlyle to acquire about 25 pc stake in Airtel's data centre business for about Rs 1,780 cr New Delhi: The Carlyle Group will acquire about 25 per cent stake in Airtel's data centre business, Nxtra Data, for USD 235 million (about Rs 1,780 crore), the company said in a statement on Wednesday. DEL18 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee opens on flat note, slips 5 paise to 75.56 against US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The rupee opened on a flat note and fell 5 paise to 75.56 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment even as the domestic equity market was trading in the positive territory.

SPORTS SPD2 SPO-AFC-CUP-IND India among five bidders for 2027 Asian Cup New Delhi: India has bid for the 2027 Asian Cup hosting rights along with four other countries, the Asian Football Federation (AFC) has revealed..