Death toll rises to 6 in boiler explosion in Tamil Nadu, 17 injured
At least six people have been found dead and 17 injured in the boiler explosion that broke out in Tamil Nadu earlier on Wednesday.ANI | Neyveli (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-07-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 13:29 IST
The incident occurred in stage 2 of Tamil Nadu's Neyveli Lignite Power Plant. The injured were taken to the NLC Lignite Hospital.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
