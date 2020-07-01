Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal to donate entire amount to Maha CM Cares Fund

Extending their hands to help the nation, Sudhir Salvi, Secretary, Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal on Wednesday said the Mandal would be donating the amount to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "Instead of celebrating Ganeshotsav in a grand way, Labaughcha Raja Mandal will donate the amount to CM's Relief Fund. We will also felicitate families of martyrs who have lost their lives at LoC & LAC," Salvi said while addressing the media.

For the first time in the history of Lalbaughcha Raja, Lord Ganpati's idol will not be established due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and would instead set up a blood donation camp, informed Mandal officials. Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner in Mumbai, where lakhs of devotees visit the marquees (pandals) to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

Ganeshotsav also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, which will start on August 22 this year. However, the celebrations this time are likely to be subdued as Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states by COVID-19. The state has reported 174,761 coronavirus cases so far, as per the state Health Department on Tuesday. (ANI)