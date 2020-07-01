Section 144 imposed in Mumbai to check rising COVID-19 cases

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai to check rising COVID-19 casesPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:34 IST
Mumbai police on Wednesday imposed section 144 of CrPC prohibiting movement people in public places and gatherings, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an official said
The prohibitory order, issued by a senior police official, says restrictions on the movement of residents for non-essential work will remain in force till July 15
The order prohibits "presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort", the official said.