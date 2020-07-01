Section 144 imposed in Mumbai to check rising COVID-19 cases

Mumbai police on Wednesday imposedsection 144 of CrPC prohibiting movement of people in publicplaces and gatherings, to prevent spread of COVID-19, anofficial said

The prohibitory order, issued by a senior policeofficial, says restrictions on movement of residents for non-essential work will remain in force till July 15

The order prohibits "presence or movement of one ormore persons in public places or gathering of any sort", theofficial said.