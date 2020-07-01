Left Menu
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai to check rising COVID-19 cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:37 IST
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai to check rising COVID-19 cases

Mumbai police on Wednesday imposedsection 144 of CrPC prohibiting movement of people in publicplaces and gatherings, to prevent spread of COVID-19, anofficial said

The prohibitory order, issued by a senior policeofficial, says restrictions on movement of residents for non-essential work will remain in force till July 15

The order prohibits "presence or movement of one ormore persons in public places or gathering of any sort", theofficial said.

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Pradhan witnesses signing of JVA between IOC Middle East FZE and RR Holdings

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan witnessed on Tuesday the signing of a Joint Venture Agreement JVA between IOC Middle East FZE, a subsidiary of Indian Oil based in Dubai and RR Holdings Ltd. of Beximco Gr...

Nigeria: Government commits to lift 100mln people out of poverty, says Buhari

Nigerias President, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his government to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years, according to a news report by Okay.NgBuhari said this on Tuesday in a video message ...

India to ban Chinese cos from highway projects, says Gadkari

India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday amid border standoff with China. Gadakri also said the government will ensure ...

Indonesian province declares state of emergency over forest fires

Indonesias third-largest province declared a state of emergency from Wednesday after identifying more than 700 fires, as the Southeast Asian nation braces for its annual fire season. The declaration comes as Indonesia scales back protection...
