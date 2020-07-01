Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoRTH prepares blueprint for scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims

The ministry has written to principal secretaries and secretaries in charge of transport in all States and union territories soliciting their views on concept note of the scheme by the 10th of this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:21 IST
MoRTH prepares blueprint for scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims
The National Health Authority is the nodal agency for PM-JAY and having footfall across the country with over 21,000 hospitals onboard has been entrusted to implement the scheme. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prepared a blueprint for implementing the scheme of cashless treatment of motor accident victims, as contemplated under the MV Act 2019. This includes treatment of victims during the crucial Golden hour.

The ministry has written to principal secretaries and secretaries in charge of transport in all States and union territories soliciting their views on concept note of the scheme by the 10th of this month. The scheme also includes the creation of a Motor Vehicle Accident Fund.

The National Health Authority is the nodal agency for PM-JAY and having footfall across the country with over 21,000 hospitals onboard has been entrusted to implement the scheme.

It has been envisaged in the scheme to provide compulsory insurance cover to all road users in the country. The Fund would be utilised for the treatment of road accident victims and for payment of compensation to the injured or to the family of a person losing life in a hit and run cases. The proposed modalities of the scheme have been designed in a way that they allow access to quality care at the right time for all individuals, irrespective of their capability to pay.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Game over for sports betting on coronavirus insurance

Major sports events working to get back up and running after the coronavirus crisis are likely to have to do so without cancellation insurance for communicable diseases as insurers remove cover or ramp up the cost.Although the Wimbledon ten...

Parminder Chopra appointed as director of Power Finance Corporation

Government-owned Power Finance Corporation PFC, Indias leading NBFC, today announced the appointment of Smt Parminder Chopra as Director Finance of the company. She succeeds in Shri N.B. Gupta, who superannuated on June 30 2020.Smt. Chopra ...

CM says COVID situation brought under control with joint efforts of Delhi & central govts

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation has been brought under control for now with the combined efforts of Delhi government, Centre and other organisations, but cautioned people against any lapse in social a...

Greece rolls out red carpet to visitors as airports reopen

With traditional music and sweets, Greece reopened its regional airports to international travellers on Wednesday, pinning its hopes on a recovery in tourism after a three-month lockdown. Greeces tourism sector accounts for a fifth of its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020