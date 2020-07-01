Two brothers among four killed in road accidents in UP

Four men, including two brothers, were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur and Fatehpur districts, police said on Wednesday. In Hamirpur, two brothers were killed when a motorcycle was hit by a jeep in Jaria area on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Naresh (28) and Ram Autar (22). They worked as labourers, they said. The jeep driver managed to flee from the spot, they said, adding that a probe is underway.

In Fatehpur, two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Tharion area on Tuesday night, the police said. Ajay Paswan (32) and Pintu (25) were injured in the incident and were rushed to a hospital, where they died during treatment, they said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said. No arrests have been made in the case so far, the police said.