4 killed, 6 injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Jaisalmer district

In the Nachna police station area of Jaisalmer, a jeep collided with a motorcycle on Tuesday night, killing two youths and leaving three others injured.

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:51 IST
Four people were killed and six others injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jaisalmer districts, police said on Wednesday. A jeep collided with a truck on Wednesday in Bikaner’s Nokha police station area, killing two people and leaving three grievously injured, they said Those in the jeep were returning after attending a marriage ceremony. Mahendra Kumar and Ram Swaroop were killed in the accident. Their bodies have been handed over to their family members after postmortem, police said.

The injured persons are being treated at the PBM Hospital, they said. In the Nachna police station area of Jaisalmer, a jeep collided with a motorcycle on Tuesday night, killing two youths and leaving three others injured. Police said that five persons were riding on the motorcycle when it was hit by the jeep. It is suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said. Swaroop Singh (26) and Kishan Lal (28) were killed. Those injured were rushed to a hospital in Pokaran. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem was conducted on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the jeep's driver, police said.

