Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID care railway coaches: 118 patients admitted, 72 discharged so far

As many as 118 patients have been admitted in the COVID care coaches of the Indian Railways so far, while 72 have been discharged, the national transporter said on Wednesday. The death toll due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 718 while the total COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 24,056.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:49 IST
COVID care railway coaches: 118 patients admitted, 72 discharged so far

As many as 118 patients have been admitted in the COVID care coaches of the Indian Railways so far, while 72 have been discharged, the national transporter said on Wednesday. On the requisition of state governments, the Railways has parked 960 such isolation coaches across five states

However, only two states have started using this facility offered by the Railways so far -- Delhi which has 503 such coaches at its disposal across nine stations and Uttar Pradesh which has 372 coaches parked in 24 locations. The remaining coaches are parked in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Till date, there have been 40 admissions in Delhi and 78 admissions in Uttar Pradesh since the coaches were stationed there, officials said

Currently, there are 22 patients at Mau in Uttar Pradesh and 24 patients at Shakurbasti railway station in Delhi. The death toll due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 718 while the total COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 24,056. According to health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday, the COVID-19 tally in Delhi stands at 87,360 while the the death toll due to the disease is 2,742. Indian Railways is ready to offer 5,231 isolation coaches to the states and the zonal railways have converted these coaches as quarantine facilities, officials said. The coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID care centres as per guidelines issued by the Union Health ministry. Train coaches have been modified into patient isolation wards to bolster the country's healthcare infrastructure amid the rapid spread of COVID-19.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM greets Vice Prez on birthday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday, wishing him a long life. Rao conveyed his greetings to the Vice President over phone and sent him a bouquet of flowers, ...

Death of patient with ILI symptoms: Notice to 18 pvt hospitals in Bengaluru for 'denying' admission

Eighteen private hospitals here have been slapped with a show-cause notice after a 52-year old patient with influenza-like illness symptoms died here on being allegedly denied admission by them citing non- availability of beds. Health Minis...

Vodafone Idea shares decline over 4 pc after FY20 earnings

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Wednesday plunged over 4 per cent after the company reported a staggering Rs 73,878 crore of net loss for the fiscal ended March 2020. The stock dipped 4.33 per cent to close at Rs 10.16 on the BSE. During the day...

German 10-year yields hit one-week high; Portugal sale receives record demand

Germanys 10-year yield rose to a one-week high on Wednesday, with data releases supporting optimism as economies emerge from lockdown, while Portugal received record demand for a 15-year bond sale. Markets have been balancing risk aversion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020