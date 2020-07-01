Left Menu
Maha govt not serious on Maratha quota issue: petitioner

Ahead of the July 7 hearing of the case in the supreme court, the petitioner Vinod Patil told reporters that the government will be responsible for any undesirable outcome. "The state government seems to be not serious on the issue of Maratha reservation.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:08 IST
Maha govt not serious on Maratha quota issue: petitioner

A petitioner in the Maratha reservation case on Wednesday alleged that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was not serious on the issue. Ahead of the July 7 hearing of the case in the supreme court, the petitioner Vinod Patil told reporters that the government will be responsible for any undesirable outcome.

"The state government seems to be not serious on the issue of Maratha reservation. The case is coming up for hearing in the supreme court on July 7, but the state government has not yet contacted any senior advocate in New Delhi to discuss the way forward," Patil told reporters. He asked the government to clear its position on the issue and share its strategy to ensure that Marathas continue to get quota in education and jobs.

"Maharashtra has a three-party government (of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress). The question is which (of the the three constituents) will take up responsibility..." he said. A plea was filed in the Supreme Court last year challenging the Bombay High Court order which upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in Maharashtra.

The petitioner contended that the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which provided a 12-per cent and a 13-per cent quota to the Maratha community in education and jobs respectively, breached the 50-per cent ceiling on reservation fixed by the apex court in its landmark judgement in the Indira Sahwney case, also known as the "Mandal verdict". The Bombay High Court, in its June 27, 2019 order, said the 50-per cent cap on reservation imposed by the apex court could be exceeded only in exceptional circumstances.

