Police here have announced a reward on the arrest of a station house officer (SHO) who allegedly masturbated before a woman and her daughter when they went to him to lodge a complaint, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:12 IST
UP: SHO indulges in lewd act before woman, her daughter; police announce reward on arrest

Police here have announced a reward on the arrest of a station house officer (SHO) who allegedly masturbated before a woman and her daughter when they went to him to lodge a complaint, officials said on Wednesday. The Bhatni Police Station SHO was caught masturbating in his office on June 22 when the two visited him with a complaint related to a land dispute, they said.

“Inspector Bhishm Pal Singh has been absconding since Tuesday. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared for his arrest," Deoria Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said on Wednesday. He said the SHO was already suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in another case related to his posting at Salempur, and was attached to the police line. Though the SP did not elaborate the case the SHO was suspended in, he said the latest complaint had not surfaced when he was suspended on June 26.

A video of his vulgar act, recorded by the girl, went viral on Tuesday, leading to demand of strong action against the Station House Officer. An FIR was registered against the police inspector at the same police station after the video surfaced. He has been booked under the charges of voyeurism, outraging the modesty of a woman, and public servant disobeying law, the SP said. "Singh indulged in vulgar acts while talking about the land dispute. The woman’s daughter made a video and showed it to other members of her family," the complaint filed against him said.

