Maha: Nashik records 18 new COVID-19 cases; tally at 4,270

As many as 18 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been detected in rural areas of Maharashtra's Nashik district, taking the tally to 4,270 in the region, a health official said on Wednesday. Swab reports of 18 suspected patients came out positive for the infection late on Tuesday night, the official said.

Of the 4,270 coronavirus cases in the district, Nashik city accounts for 2,180, followed by Malegaon at 1,034, while 932 were reported from other parts, a release here stated. At least 124 patients from outside the district had also received treatment in Nashik, it was stated.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district stands at 238, with 75 casualties reported from Malegaon, 105 from Nashik city and 47 from other parts of the region, the release said. A total of 2,340 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals, following their recovery from the infection.

