Left Menu
Development News Edition

Persons with physical infirmities seriously affecting cognitive functions can file suit through 'next friend': Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said that persons having physical infirmities like deafness or dumbness which seriously affect their cognitive functions can file a suit through "next friend".

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:38 IST
Persons with physical infirmities seriously affecting cognitive functions can file suit through 'next friend': Kerala HC
Kerala High Court. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said that persons having physical infirmities like deafness or dumbness which seriously affect their cognitive functions can file a suit through "next friend". A suit filed by one Leelamma, a deaf and dumb person, through her daughter, was decreed by the Trial Court. The suit was filed seeking to set aside a partition and release deeds which deprived her of rights in the property.

In the appeal filed by her elder sister before the High Court, one of the contentions raised was that the appointment of a next friend in the circumstances of the case was clearly illegal in as much as the plaintiff was neither of unsound mind nor had any infirmity of mind entitling her to be represented by a next friend. While addressing this contention, the bench comprising of Justice SV Bhatti and Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said, ''We have no doubt that the word 'mental infirmity' has been used in Order 32 Rule 15 of CPC, to convey a meaning, which is wider and which would encompass something more than what the word 'unsoundness of mind' would cover. The term 'mental infirmity' has not been defined in the CPC, 1908. In the context in which the term is used in Order 32 Rule 15 CPC, it is capable of taking a meaning different from that of unsoundness of mind."

The bench observed that when the infirmity of hearing is to such an extent that no one, other than those closely associated with that person or an interpreter alone is able to communicate and reach that person's mind, then, that infirmity could be regarded as a mental infirmity for the purpose of Order 32 Rule 15 of the CPC. Considering the facts of the case, the bench concurred with the Trial Court findings that the deeds executed as against the plaintiff through undue influence and fraud and the same is null and void as against the plaintiff and therefore the subject property is liable to be partitioned. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Hong Kong police arrest nearly 200 in first protest under new security law

Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested nearly 200 people on Wednesday as protesters took to the streets in defiance of sweeping security legislation introduced by China that critics say is aimed at snuffing out dissen...

U.S. forces should quit Syria immediately-Iran president

The illegitimate presence of U.S. forces in Syria should end immediately, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a video conference broadcast on Iranian state TV on Wed...

Don't sacrifice Hong Kong for a banker's bonus, UK tells HSBC

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reprimanded HSBC and other banks on Wednesday for supporting Chinas new security law, saying the rights of Hong Kong should not be sacrificed for bankers bonuses.Senior British and U.S. politicians cri...

As ties fray, Turkey accuses France of bias over Libya

Turkeys ambassador to Paris accused France of having a biased policy over Libya, turning a blind eye to suspected violations of a U.N. arms embargo by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to the benefit of eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020