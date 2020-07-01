Left Menu
HC notice to Centre, Uttarakhand govt, Patanjali Ayurveda on plea seeking ban on Coronil

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre, state government and yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda on a PIL seeking a ban on Ayurvedic medicine Coronil, which was claimed to be a cure for COVID-19.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre, state government and yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda on a PIL seeking a ban on Ayurvedic medicine Coronil, which was claimed to be a cure for COVID-19. A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Ramesh Chandra Khulbe also issued notices to Divya Pharmacy and NIMS University on the plea.

The High Court had on Tuesday asked the counsel for the Central government to appear before it during the hearing on the public interest litigation (PIL) against Patanjali Ayurveda for claiming their medicine Coronil is a cure for COVID-19 without seeking permission from authorities concerned for manufacturing the same. The PIL, filed by advocate Mani Kumar, alleged that Patanjali Ayurveda did not follow the guidelines issued by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) in the matter.

The company has claimed that the medicine was tested by NIMS University in Rajasthan's Jaipur, however, NIMS University has said that that it did not conduct any clinical trials of any such drug, the plea said. Notably, Patanjali Ayurved had last week launched 'Coronil and Swasari' claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19 and said clinical trials have shown favourable results. (ANI)

