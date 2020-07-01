4 killed, 5 injured in road accidents in Bihar

Four persons were killed and five others injured in two road accidents in Bihar on Wednesday, police said. Two persons were killed and three others seriously injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Aurangabad district, a senior police officer said.

The accident took place near Ramabandh on National Highway 139 when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a truck parked beside the highway, Aurangabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar said. The occupants of the car were returning to their home in Bhola Bigaha village in Nalanda district after attending a wedding at Dhibar village in Aurangabad district on Tuesday night, he said.

The deceased were identified as Anuj Singh and Mithilesh Kumar Singh, brother and uncle of the bridegroom, the officer said. In another accident, a couple died and two others were injured when their car collided head-on with a truck near Gulni More in Pakribaranwan police station area in Nawada district, an officer said.

The deceased were identified as Gano Manjhi (52) and his wife Mina Devi (45), Pakribaranwan police station SHO Sarfaraz Alam said. The occupants of the car were returning to their Kudaita village in Nawada district after visiting a doctor in Jamui district, the officer said, adding the couple died on the spot.

The injured persons in both the accidents were admitted to hospitals and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination..