Over 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries to get additional food grains @5kg/person: Paswan

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Shri Ram Vilas Paswan today held a media briefing through video conference to provide details of provision, preparedness and necessary steps taken by the ministry for providing additional food grains @ /month 5kg/person free of cost to all beneficiaries (AAY and PHH) covered under Targeted Public Distribution System as per provision of NFSA (including those covered under DBT).

Shri Paswan also thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for extending this scheme till November end, so that poor and needy persons will not go hungry and get free ration during the rainy and forthcoming festival seasons at the time of current Covid-19 pandemic.

Shri Paswan informed the media that the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana which is starting from today i.e. 01 July, 2020will be effective till November 2020. During this period, a total of 200 LMT grains will be distributed among 80crore NFSA beneficiaries free of cost, as well as a total of 9.78 LMT gram, will also be distributed among about 20 crore families. He informed that if both the schemes PMGKAY-1 and PMGKAY-2 are combined, the total expenditure will be around 1.5 lakh crore.

While briefing the press, Shri Paswan said that under this scheme, more than 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries of the country will continue to get additional food grains @5kg/person/month and 1kg of a gram to each family in addition to their monthly entitlement. In this regard, orders have been issued by the department for the State and UT governments on 30 June 2020 and all the State/UTs have been asked to start distribution of food grains with immediate effect for the next 5 months. He said presently an additional 10% extra food grains have been allocated to States/UTs and an additional allocation of food grain will be provided as and when required by the States/UTs.

Foodgrains under PMGKAY

Rice/Wheat

While briefing the media about the status of the PMGKAY scheme for April, May and June, he said out of the total allocation of 119.82 LMT food grains, all States/UTs except Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi has so far lifted 116.52 LMT grains. He said, as far the distribution of food grains is concerned – 93% food grains in April, 93% food grains in May and 75% food grains in June is distributed and delivery for the month of June is still going on.

Pulses

As regards Pulses, Shri Paswan informed that the total requirement for the three months i.e. from April to June was estimated at 5.87 LMT. So far, 5.80 LMT Pulses have been dispatched to States/UTs and 5.61 LMT have reached the States/UTs, while 4.49 LMT pulses have been distributed. A total of 08.76 LMT pulses (Toor- 3.77 LMT, Moong-1.14 LMT, Urad-2.28 LMT, Chana-1.30 LMT and Masur-0.27 LMT ) was available in the stock as on 18.6.2020.

The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs 5,000 crore under this scheme.

The Minister informed that he has written letters to the Chief Ministers of all the States/UTs, requesting them to make necessary arrangements to implement the One Nation One Ration Card Scheme in their States/UTs. He said many States highlighted the challenges related to slow internet or limited connectivity, he assured that he will take up these issues with the DoT for an appropriate solution and smooth implementation of One Nation One Ration Card across the country.

While concluding his briefing Shri Paswan appreciated the officials of both the departments of the Ministry, workers of Food Corporation of India and NAFED for completing the challenging task of food distribution and thanked Railways for their support in distribution and delivery of food grains in the challenging time of Covid-19 pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)