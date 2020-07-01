Sultry weather in Haryana and Punjab  

Haryana and Punjab witnessed a hot and humid Wednesday, with maximum temperatures settling two-three notches above normal limits

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here

In Haryana, the maximum temperature in Hisar was 40.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Ambala 37.7 degrees Celsius and Karnal 37 degrees Celsius. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a high of 39 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 38.1 degrees Celsius and Patiala 37.7 degrees Celsius.