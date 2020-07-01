Maha ST corporation has suffered loss of Rs 2,100 cr: INTUC

The INTUC on Wednesday claimed thatthe Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) hasincurred a financial loss of Rs 2,100 crore due to limitedoperation of its services during the lockdown period

A delegation of the Indian National Trade UnionCongress (INTUC) submitted a memorandum to Thane additionalcollector Vaidehi Ranade seeking remedial measures from thestate government

It said the MSRTC is losing Rs 22 crore per day.