Delhi records 2,442 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 89,802
Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 89,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803, authorities said. The bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,803, and the total number of cases mounted to 89,802.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:36 IST
Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 89,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803, authorities said. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.
Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Sixty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,742 on Tuesday.