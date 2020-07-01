Woman held for killing husband with 'belan' over alcoholism, domestic violence

Left Menu
The incident took place in a JJ colony in Sector 8, within the Sector 20 police station limits, and the woman, aged around 30 years, allegedly used a "belan" (rolling pin) to kill her husband, who was in an inebriated condition, after tying his hands, the police said. The couple, Gudiya and Chunnu Paswan, hailed from a village in Bihar's Patna district and the husband was working as a labourer here, according to officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:44 IST
A woman has been arrested here for allegedly killing her husband out of anger over his alcoholism and domestic violence, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in a JJ colony in Sector 8, within the Sector 20 police station limits, and the woman, aged around 30 years, allegedly used a "belan" (rolling pin) to kill her husband, who was in an inebriated condition, after tying his hands, the police said.

The couple, Gudiya and Chunnu Paswan, hailed from a village in Bihar's Patna district and the husband was working as a labourer here, according to officials. "The body of the 32-year-old man was found in a lane near their residence in the morning of June 26. It had strangulation marks on the neck, hinting at murder," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by a nephew of the deceased and investigation taken up after post-mortem. "During investigation, it came to light that the man was killed by his wife. She was upset with his alcoholism and domestic violence. The man was also addicted to drugs. She was angry because of his behaviour, which led them to frequently change their rented accommodation and often put them in conflict with the landlords. They had moved to their current residence two months ago," Singh said.

"The man had returned home in an inebriated condition on the night of June 25. His wife then tied her hands and pressed his throat with the kitchen belan (rolling pin) to kill him," he added. Charged with murder, the woman was produced in a local court, which sent her to jail, the officer said.

