COVID-19: 134 news cases in CRPF; total tally over 1,300

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reported 134 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of the cases in country's largest paramilitary to over 1,300, officials said. As per latest data, out of the total 1,385 coronavirus cases in the force, 682 are under treatment, while 694 have recovered.

A total of 134 fresh cases have been reported in the 3.25 lakh personnel strong CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country, in the last 24 hours. Twenty-two personnel also recovered during the same time period, the officials said. There have been nine deaths from the disease in the CRPF that is mainstay for anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorist operations in Kashmir valley.

The ITBP too reported 23 fresh cases and 14 recoveries on Wednesday. As per official data, the about 90,000 personnel-strong force has a total of 354 cases out of which 251 have recovered from COVID-19, while 103 personnel are under treatment.

There have been two deaths in the ITBP that is mandated to guard the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China..