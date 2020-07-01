Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 134 news cases in CRPF; total tally over 1,300

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reported 134 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of the cases in country's largest paramilitary to over 1,300, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:08 IST
COVID-19: 134 news cases in CRPF; total tally over 1,300

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reported 134 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of the cases in country's largest paramilitary to over 1,300, officials said. As per latest data, out of the total 1,385 coronavirus cases in the force, 682 are under treatment, while 694 have recovered.

A total of 134 fresh cases have been reported in the 3.25 lakh personnel strong CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country, in the last 24 hours. Twenty-two personnel also recovered during the same time period, the officials said. There have been nine deaths from the disease in the CRPF that is mainstay for anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorist operations in Kashmir valley.

The ITBP too reported 23 fresh cases and 14 recoveries on Wednesday. As per official data, the about 90,000 personnel-strong force has a total of 354 cases out of which 251 have recovered from COVID-19, while 103 personnel are under treatment.

There have been two deaths in the ITBP that is mandated to guard the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry Lt Governor, CM greet Vice President on birthday

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday greetedVice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthdayIn her message, Bedi said it is my privilege toconvey my greetings and heartiest wishes on the happy ...

Kanwariyas entering Haridwar to be quarantined for 14 days

Kanwariyas who enter Uttarakahnds Haridwar defying the ban on the annual Kanwar Yatra will have to serve a 14-day quarantine here at their own expenses. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting held on Wednesday with the DMs and SPs...

Haryana govt orders colleges, universities to remain shut till Jul 31

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered that colleges and universities in the state will continue to remain closed till July 31 as per Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Centre. It also announced summer vacation in all government and p...

Pompeo urges Turkey to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia as museum

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Turkey to continue to maintain the status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul as a museum, a day before an expected court ruling that may give the legal foundation to groups asking to restore i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020