Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt sets up 500-bed COVID-19 facility at CWG village, can receive patients from Monday

A 500-bed COVID-19 care facility is being readied by the Delhi government at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village here, and it is likely to accept patients from Monday, officials said on Wednesday. Still, the Delhi government is preparing for all possible situations considering the unpredictability of the novel coronavirus as no one can say when the cases might increase or decrease, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:53 IST
Delhi govt sets up 500-bed COVID-19 facility at CWG village, can receive patients from Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 500-bed COVID-19 care facility is being readied by the Delhi government at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village here, and it is likely to accept patients from Monday, officials said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited the newly-built facility on Wednesday to review preparations. "Around 500 beds have been installed at this COVID-19 care centre here. It will be attached to the LNJP Hospital," the CM said.

The facility will have separate wards for men and women, and stay-in facilities will be provided to doctors and nurses, he said. "A massive expansion of the number of COVID-19 beds is underway in Delhi. The number of cases in Delhi is now decreasing (comparatively) and the situation seems to be getting under control," Kejriwal told the media after the visit. "I hope and pray that the facilities created and the beds installed across the city are not required, but even if they are, we are not lacking in our efforts. In case there is a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, we are ready to deal with it," he said. Doctors For You, a non-profit organisation, is supporting the Delhi government in setting up the facility, and it will start taking patients from Monday, East Delhi District Magistrate Arun Mishra said. Many banquet halls are being acquired in Delhi and more centres like the one at CWG village will be established in the coming days, said the chief minister. He also said that the plasma bank set up at the ILBS Hospital in Delhi will be inaugurated on Thursday. "The increase in testing and the low positivity rate are both good signs. The recovery rate has also increased. Out of 87,000 coronavirus cases, around 58,000 have recovered. The death rate has considerably reduced in the last few days," he said. Still, the Delhi government is preparing for all possible situations considering the unpredictability of the novel coronavirus as no one can say when the cases might increase or decrease, he added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

2 killed in road accident in Delhi

Two persons were killed, while two children got injured in a road accident in Delhis Rohini area on Tuesday. On Tuesday, a PCR call was received at KN Katju Marg police station at 6.40 pm regarding the incident at Sector-16,17 Rohini Dividi...

Canada Day party goes virtual amid COVID-19 restrictions

No live fireworks, no star-studded concert on Parliament Hill, and no crowds of tourists Canadas official birthday celebrations on Wednesday for the first time ever are completely online. Ottawa is usually home to the countrys largest Canad...

Maha govt issues resolution about acquiring pvt vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra Health Department on Wednesday issued a resolution about acquiring private ambulances and vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients.Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 5,537 new COVID-19 cases and 198 dea...

Beijing asks some U.S. media to submit information about their China operations

Chinas foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the Chinese government has asked some U.S. media outlets present in the country to submit information about their China operations.Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian named the Associated Press, Nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020