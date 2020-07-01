UP: Five killed in lightning strikes
Five people were killed and one injured after being struck by lightning in the state, a UP government statement said on Wednesday. According to it, one person each died Allahabad, Ayodhya, Mau, Ballia and Basti. The injured belonged to Basti district. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and directed district magistrates to provide a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, the statement said. He also directed to ensure medical treatment of the injured person.
