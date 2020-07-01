New Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar meets Maharashtra Governor
Newly appointed Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:57 IST
Newly appointed Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here.
This was his maiden call on the Governor since he took charge as the State Chief Secretary.
He took over as Chief Secretary from Ajoy Mehta who has retired. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Bhagat Singh Koshyari
- Raj Bhavan
- Ajoy Mehta
ALSO READ
Kirit Somaiya tears into Maharashtra govt over under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths
Mild tremors felt in Maharashtra's Palghar district
COVID-19 claimed lives of 45 police personnel in Maharashtra so far: Anil Deshmukh
Fire breaks out in Saket slum area in Maharashtra's Thane
Tata Power to develop 100 MW solar project in Maharashtra