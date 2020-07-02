Left Menu
115 notices to schools, residential societies, others to submit structural audit report: NDMC

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), in a statement said, it has taken action as per the instructions given by the Delhi High Court in view of the seismic stability and earthquakes in the city. The NDMC said it has issued 115 notices to authorities at schools and residential group housing societies and institutions to submit structural audit reports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 01:05 IST
Seeking to ensure seismic stability of high-rise buildings, the NDMC has started identifying such structures and issued 115 notices to many groups and institutions to submit structural audit reports, the civic body said on Wednesday. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), in a statement, said it has taken action as per the instructions given by the Delhi High Court in view of the seismic stability and earthquakes in the city.

The NDMC said it has issued 115 notices to authorities at schools and residential group housing societies and institutions to submit structural audit reports. "Notices are issued for the submission of structural audit report within 30 days from the date of notice with the concerned Zonal Executive Engineer (B) of North Corporation. The buildings shall have to be retrofitted, if required as per structure audit, under the supervision of a registered structural engineer, within a further period of six months," the statement said.

Non-submission of report may attract strict action as per the law, the NDMC warned. As per the action plan notified by the Delhi government, in the first phase, structural safety of high-rise government and private buildings are to be completed within two to three years of time-frame, and thereafter the buildings falling in moderate and lower risk matrix shall be taken up, it said.

In the second phase, the building coming under the lower risk matrix as well as those falling in the jurisdiction of unauthorized, unauthorized regularised, village areas, re-settlement colonies, special areas shall be taken up, the statement said. Agencies like IIT Delhi, DTU, NCCBM are being requested to carry out the structural audit of these buildings, it said.

The three municipal corporations have fixed a deadline of six months for obtaining a 'structural safety certification' from authorities of all buildings, with emphasis being on older buildings which have come up before the seismic provisions were incorporated in the building byelaws of Delhi. On Sunday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had said that 77 notices have been issued to authorities at schools and residential group housing societies and institutions to submit structural audit reports.

Prior to that, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation had said on June 20 that authorities at 22 schools and 44 residential group housing societies have been issued notices to submit structural audit reports.

