Odisha: Absconding Inspector-in-charge arrested in connection with rape, abortion of minor girl

Anand Chandra Majhi, Inspector-in-charge of Biramitrapur police station in Sundergarh district, who was dismissed from service and was absconding, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Sundergarh district who later had an abortion.

ANI | Rourkela (Odisha) | Updated: 02-07-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 06:29 IST
Odisha: Absconding Inspector-in-charge arrested in connection with rape, abortion of minor girl
Absconding police inspector arrested in connection with the rape of minor in Odisha on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Anand Chandra Majhi, Inspector-in-charge of Biramitrapur police station in Sundergarh district, who was dismissed from service and was absconding, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Sundergarh district who later had an abortion. In a tweet, Director General of Police Abhay said, "The special Crime Branch team has arrested Ananda Chandra Majhi, the dismissed Inspector from a forested area under the Handapa police station of Angul district. He will be produced in the court."

According to the police, Anand Chandra Majhi, Inspector-in-charge of Biramitrapur police station in Sundergarh district was first suspended from service and then dismissed for his alleged involvement in the rape of a 13-year-old tribal minor girl inside the police station. She also underwent an abortion. He was absconding but was traced and arrested on Wednesday. Ananad Majhi subsequently forced the abortion of her pregnancy with the help of a Doctor. The girl was rescued from Birmitrapur Bus stand while she was moving alone during the Covid-19 lockdown, said police.

Majhi along with four others are accused of allegedly raping the girl over a period of four months while a government doctor is accused of terminating her pregnancy. The Crime Branch team had on Tuesday started an investigation into the case in Biramitrapur on the direction of the DGP.

Sundargarh District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) S Jena had registered a case at Raiboga police station against the accused on June 23. After protest by senior Congress and BJP leaders, DGP transferred the probe to Crime Branch as Sundargarh district police were not cooperating, alleged Lekhasree Samantasinghar General Secretary Odisha BJP. (ANI)

