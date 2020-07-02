Left Menu
Chennai Corporation launches Programme to screen residents in slum areas for COVID-19

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash has started the Community Intervention Programme in Tondiarpet area for screening the residents in slum areas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Chennai | Updated: 02-07-2020 06:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 06:42 IST
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"In association with 93 NGOs, we rolled out this program around 40-45 days ago. We have around 1,979 nodes, classified as backward areas and slums. We wanted to especially focus on poor and vulnerable people," Prakash told ANI.

"All slum households will be screened and surveyed every day. We'll have a specific focus on vulnerable and aged population," he added. (ANI)

