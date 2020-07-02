229 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 7545
229 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha, the state government informed on Thursday.ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:56 IST
The total number of positive cases in the state is 7545, including 2157 active cases and 5353 recoveries.
Twenty-seven patients have succumbed to the infectious virus.
