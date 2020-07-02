Nagpur doctor couple booked in disproportionate assets case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said that a case has been registered against a doctor couple employed as medical officers at a civic hospital in Nagpur for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.52 crore. According to the ACB, Dr Pravin Madhukar Gantawar and his wife Dr Sheelu Gantawar, both medical officers (Class-I), amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

They have been working at the Indira Gandhi Hospital, run by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), since 2007, it said. A complaint had been lodged against the couple with the anti-graft agency in 2014, based on which it had initiated an open inquiry.

On Wednesday, the Nagpur unit of the ACB registered a case against the couple for possessing 43 per cent more wealth than their actual income. An offence under Section 13 (a) (b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against them at Sitabuldi Police Station, the agency said in a statement. Apart from their other assets, the agency found that the doctor couple also owned a private hospital in Dhantoli area.

After the filing of the case, searches were carried out at the residence, offices and private establishments registered in the name of the couple, the ACB added..