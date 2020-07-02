Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC notice to UP govt over child's death at hospital after docs 'refused' to attend to him

The commission, in a statement said, this is not the first case of alleged negligence and denial of treatment to the patients by doctors in the recent past. "The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a one-year-old child, suffering from fever and swollen neck, died as he was not attended to by the doctors at the district hospital, Kannauj," the rights panel said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:32 IST
NHRC notice to UP govt over child's death at hospital after docs 'refused' to attend to him

The NHRC on Thursday said it has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that a one-year-old child with fever and swollen neck died after doctors allegedly refused to attend to him at Kannauj district hospital. The commission, in a statement said, this is not the first case of alleged negligence and denial of treatment to the patients by doctors in the recent past.

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a one-year-old child, suffering from fever and swollen neck, died as he was not attended to by the doctors at the district hospital, Kannauj," the rights panel said in a statement. Looking into the gravity of the reported issue, the commission has issued a notice to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, including the action taken against the delinquent doctors, officials of the hospital concerned and status of any relief given to the family of the deceased child by the state government, it said.

The NHRC said it has come across many such complaints and media reports where patients even in emergency conditions were not provided necessary life-saving treatment by doctors at various government-run and private hospitals in Uttar Pradesh..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Difference between number of recoveries, active COVID-19 cases now 1.31 lakh: Health ministry

The total number of recoveries has fast outgrown the number of active COVID-19 cases, with the difference between the two being 1.32 lakh at present, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. Timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases h...

Alternative Academic Calendar provides guidelines to teachers on use of technology

In order to engage students meaningfully during their stay at home due to COVID-19 through educational activities at home with the help of their parents and teachers, the alternative academic calendars for students, parents and teachers at ...

Plea before court seeking FIR against Ramdev for falsely claiming to have found cure for COVID-19

An advocate has moved a Delhi Court seeking lodging of an FIR against yoga guru Baba Ramdev and others for allegedly cheating people by falsely claiming that his firm Patanjali has&#160;found a cure for COVID-19. The application, filed by a...

Officials delay decision on Kentucky Confederate statue

Officials in a Kentucky county have delayed a vote on whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of a courthouse. Members of the Daviess County Fiscal Court were expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would have returned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020