Maha: Amravati records 10 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally at 602

As many as 10 persons, including an 18-month-old boy, tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Thursday, an official said.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:34 IST
As many as 10 persons, including an 18-month-old boy, tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Thursday, an official said. With the detection of the new cases, the district's COVID-19 tally now stands at 602, the official said.

According to a release issued by the district administration, of the 10 fresh cases, six were reported from Ashoknagar locality and remaining from other parts of the district. The infected persons included a one-and-half-year-old boy from Om Colony, he added.

With 81 cases, Badnera town is one of the worst- affected areas in the district..

