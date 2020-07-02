Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diagnostic centre with OPD facility to be set up in Mata Mansa Devi shrine premises

The treatment and test facilities would be provided on the subsidised rates, the release said. While reviewing the progress of work for the setting up of Sanskrit college in Shri Mata Mansa Devi shrine complex, Khattar directed the Higher Education Department to take possession of land at the earliest and initiate the process for the construction of the building.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:07 IST
Diagnostic centre with OPD facility to be set up in Mata Mansa Devi shrine premises

A diagnostic centre with OPD facility will be established in the premises of Shri Mata Mansa Devi shrine in Panchkula to provide treatment facilities to people on subsidised rates. The decision was taken at the 18th meeting of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB), Panchkula which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday.

Various new works worth about Rs 45 crore, including establishment of a diagnostic centre with OPD facility, were approved in the meeting, an official release said. The chief minister also directed to explore the possibility of transferring additional 10 acres of adjoining and unutilised land of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to SMMDSB for providing amenities to the devotees in a planned manner.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora were also present in the meeting. Khattar, who is also the chairman of the Shrine Board, directed the officers concerned to start the process for construction of the diagnostic centre at the earliest.

He said that besides the retired doctors, services of medical practitioners associated with different NGOs should also be taken for providing medical facilities to those visiting the diagnostic centre which would come up on land measuring over half acre. The diagnostic centre, which would be built, managed and run by the Shrine Board, would be equipped with all modern and latest facilities. The treatment and test facilities would be provided on the subsidised rates, the release said.

While reviewing the progress of work for the setting up of Sanskrit college in Shri Mata Mansa Devi shrine complex, Khattar directed the Higher Education Department to take possession of land at the earliest and initiate the process for the construction of the building. The Sanskrit college, which would be named as Shri Mata Mansa Devi Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, would come up over 2.10 acres of land.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US trade deficit rises 9.7% in May to $54.6 billion

The US trade deficit rose for the third straight month in May. Both exports and imports fell as the coronavirus outbreak continued to take a toll on world commerceThe Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between the United States...

NATO puts defence plan for Poland, Baltics into action, officials say

NATO has put a defence plan for Poland and Baltic states into action after Turkey dropped its objections, officials from Lithuania, Poland and France have said. Turkeys foreign ministry declined to comment on Thursday.The plan for Poland, L...

Aid group seeks port for 180 migrants rescued in Med Sea

Aid group SOS Mediterranee says it waiting for a port to disembark 180 migrants rescued at sea, and says five requests to Italian and Maltese port authorities have gone unanswered. The Ocean Viking ship resumed rescue operations in the Medi...

Difference between number of recoveries, active COVID-19 cases now 1.31 lakh: Health ministry

The total number of recoveries has fast outgrown the number of active COVID-19 cases, with the difference between the two being 1.32 lakh at present, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. Timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020