Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Roorkee researchers develop a sterilizing system for disinfecting personal belongings against coronavirus

Researchers at IIT Roorkee have developed a disinfection box that can be used to sterilize personal belongings, medical equipment, PPE, apparels among others, against coronavirus.

ANI | Roorkee (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:55 IST
IIT Roorkee researchers develop a sterilizing system for disinfecting personal belongings against coronavirus
The team of researchers at IIT Roorkee. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers at IIT Roorkee have developed a disinfection box that can be used to sterilize personal belongings, medical equipment, PPE, apparels among others, against coronavirus. "A team of researchers at IIT Roorkee led by Prof. Soumitra Satapathi, Laboratory of Integrated Nanophotonics and Biomaterials, has developed a disinfection box that can be used for sterilizing a wide variety of personal belongings including medical equipment, Personal Protection Equipment, apparels among others, against coronavirus," IIT Roorkee said in a statement.

"Termed as the 'Unisaviour' box, it comprises a metal coated with specially- designed highly reflective geometry to allow the calibrated passage of UVC light to disinfect personal belongings. The box has an internal coating of indigenously-developed metal oxide along with herbal anti-bacterial and anti-viral layers to prevent the growth of microorganisms when UVC light is not in use. The user-friendly device comes with an additional safety switch for UVC light," the statement further said. "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the significance of maintaining overall hygiene to reduce the transmission risk of the disease. The sterilizing system will aid the disinfection of various personal belongings and can be easily deployed at public places such as malls, cinema halls among others to maintain the highest standard of hygiene," said Prof. Satapathi, Associate Professor of Physics, IIT Roorkee.

The statement further said, "The 'Unisaviour' box is equipped with an Arduino-programmed system to control the time exposure and intensity of UVC light, that aids in the sterilization of various personal belongings." "As the world strives to return to normalcy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, this device will be a step forward in ensuring safety. It is easy to use and will be useful for disinfecting items in public places" said Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee

According to the statement, other team members in this research include Ph.D. students, Prathul Nath, Naveen Kumar Tailor, Tejasvini Sharma, Anshu Kumar from Dept of Physics and Neeladri Singh Das and Prof. Partha Roy from Department of Biotechnology. The team has filed a patent for this innovation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Obtaining visa not a fundamental right of foreigners, Centre tells SC in Tablighi case

Foreigners do not have any fundamental right to obtain a visa or to continue a cancelled one, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking dismissal of the pleas challenging the cancellation of visas of 2,765 foreign nationals and...

Analysts: Fire at Iran nuke site hit new centrifuge facility

A fire and an explosion struck a building above Irans underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility early on Thursday, a site that US-based analysts identified as a new centrifuge production plant. The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran so...

China urges India to 'correct discriminatory practices' against its firms after ban on Chinese apps

Days after India banned 59 Chinese apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, Beijing on Thursday urged New Delhi to immediately correct its discriminatory practices against Chines...

Plea in SC seeks waiver or maximum relief in school fee for period of COVID-19 lockdown

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the states to take a decision regarding waiver or providing uniform maximum relief in school fee for the period of COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020