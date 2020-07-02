3 men thrash constable after he stopped them for not wearing mask, spitting in public

Left Menu
Three men were arrested for allegedly misbehaving and thrashing a Delhi Police constable after he stopped them for not wearing mask and spitting at public place, officials said on Thursday. But the men manhandled and thrashed him, the police said. Later, the Emergency Response Vehicle staff reached the spot and rescued the constable, but they misbehaved and manhandled them as well, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:23 IST
Three men were arrested for allegedly misbehaving and thrashing a Delhi Police constable after he stopped them for not wearing mask and spitting at public place, officials said on Thursday. The police said they also misbehaved and manhandled other police officials.

The accused -- Jitender Kumar (33), Abhishek (23) and Kuldeep (28), were under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident, they said. Police said the incident took place on Wednesday at north Delhi's Civil Lines area, when constable Puran Mal was on motorcycle patrol duty.  At about 7.20 PM, he saw three men moving without mask and spitting in a public place. When he asked them to stop, they started misbehaving with him. He then flashed a message to the Emergency Response Vehicle staff for assistance. But the men manhandled and thrashed him, the police said.

Later, the Emergency Response Vehicle staff reached the spot and rescued the constable, but they misbehaved and manhandled them as well, they said.  Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said all three men were brought to police station where they continued to misbehave. They were medically examined and were found to be under the influence of liquor.  The three men were arrested and an FIR was registered against them under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 51 of Disaster Management Act, police said..

