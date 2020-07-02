Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 1,500 teams for door-to-door screening in Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday launched a 10-day surveillance campaign to strengthen coronavirus screening across Noida and Greater Noida with 1,500 health teams involved in it, officials said. To test 4,000 coronavirus samples every day, the administration has formed 40 teams comprising physicians, nurses and lab technicians,” according to an official statement.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:01 IST
COVID-19: 1,500 teams for door-to-door screening in Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday launched a 10-day surveillance campaign to strengthen coronavirus screening across Noida and Greater Noida with 1,500 health teams involved in it, officials said. Another 40 teams comprising physicians, nurses and lab technicians have been formed to carry out 4,000 tests per day, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar's nodal officer for COVID-19 response Narendra Bhushan, Police Commissioner Alok Singh and District Magistrate Suhas L Y launched the campaign. “The campaign will run from July 2 to 12 while 1,500 teams will conduct door-to-door screening of people and suggest tests for people with symptoms. To test 4,000 coronavirus samples every day, the administration has formed 40 teams comprising physicians, nurses and lab technicians,” according to an official statement. The teams will conduct 3,000 real-time PCR and 1,000 antigen-based tests, it said, adding that the teams have been trained for the campaign.

Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said testing facilities have been created at primary and community health centres and district hospitals in Bisrakh, Dadri, Bhangel, Badlapur, Jewar and Dankaur. “Besides, intensive screening and testing will be done in over 300 containment zones during the campaign,” the statement said. According to official figures, 3,638 COVID-19 tests were carried out on Thursday in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which yielded 54 positive results. Of the total tests, 10 were TrueNat, 1,591 RTPCR and 2,037 antigen-based, the data showed. Meanwhile, the district administration updated the list of containment zones in Gautam Buddh Nagar. There are now 246 category I (which have one COVID-19 case) containment zone and 57 category II (more than one case) across Noida and Greater Noida, according to an official document. A containment zone in an urban area covers 250 metres in radius which can include a mohalla or a floor of a residential tower, if there is a single positive case of coronavirus (category I) and exceeds to 500 metres along with a 250 metre buffer zone if multiple cases (category II), according to officials. However, in rural areas, an entire village will be a containment zone if one case is reported. If there are multiple cases, then the adjoining village will be taken as a buffer zone, they said. Non-essential movement in or out of a containment zone gets restricted besides increased vigilance and action by the health department for contact tracing and preventive measures against COVID-19, they added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Pulwama terror attack: NIA arrests one more accused

The NIA arrested one more accused on Thursday in connection with last years Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, an official said. Mohammad Iqbal Rather 25, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam, had allegedly fa...

Report: Patriots guarantee Newton only $550K

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is guaranteed only 550,000 under terms of his incentive-heavy deal, NFL Network reported Thursday. Newton, released by the Panthers in March, is recovering from foot surgery and would have made 19...

Kremlin calls vote allowing Putin to rule until 2036 a triumph as Russians ponder his next move

The Kremlin said Russians had shown how much they trusted President Vladimir Putin with a nationwide vote that gave him the right to run for two more terms, while people wondered on Thursday whether he really would stay on another 16 years....

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on record job growth; surging virus cases cap gains

Wall Street rose on Thursday after a record-setting increase in monthly U.S. jobs, but surging COVID-19 cases raised fears of more lockdowns and kept gains in check. The Nasdaq opened at an all-time high after data showed the U.S. economy c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020