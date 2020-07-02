Man held with heroin, marijuana worth over Rs 60 lakh

The Mumbai police's crime branch arrested a 60-year-old drug peddler for allegedly trying to sell heroin and marijuana worth Rs 60.80 lakh, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit-4 arrested Ali Mohammed Shafi Alam Shaikh from Cheetah Camp in Trombay, inspector Ninad Sawant said.

The police found 295 gm of heroin and 2 kg of marijuana on the accused's person, he said. An offence has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said.

Shaikh was a habitual offender and cases were registered against him at Trombay and Ghatkopar units of the anti-narcotics cell, he added..