Lockdown: JK govt has brought back 1.8 lakh stranded residents from other states, UTs

As many as 1,80,840 residents of the UT, who were stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown, were brought through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), it said. According to the data, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 71 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 57,980 passengers while about 1,22,860 people from other states and UTs including 657 from abroad have been brought through Lakhanpur entry point till date.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:13 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration till date has brought back over 1.80 lakh residents of the union territory who were stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, according to an official data. As many as 1,80,840 residents of the UT, who were stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown, were brought through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), it said.

According to the data, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 71 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 57,980 passengers while about 1,22,860 people from other states and UTs including 657 from abroad have been brought through Lakhanpur entry point till date. Around 1,992 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from July 1 to July 2 mornings while 926 passengers reached on Thursday in the 50th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 50 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 42,284 passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, it said..

