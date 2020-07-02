Left Menu
Punjab to prepare inventory of properties within its villages’ 'Lal Dora' area

SVAMITVA aims at providing an integrated property validation solution for rural India, engaging the latest drone surveying technology, for demarcating the inhabited land in rural areas, Jain said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:35 IST
The Punjab government on Thursday said it would carry out drone-based mapping of 'abadi' (habitation) area in the rural parts of the state. Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said under this initiative, a detailed inventory of all kinds of properties within the 'Lal Dora' area of villages will be prepared. He said it will pave the way for giving ownership rights of properties falling under the 'Lal Dora' area of villages. 'Lal Dora' refers to land that is part of the village 'abadi' (habitation) and is used for non-agriculture purposes only.

“This will provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties so that they can use their property for economic purposes such as applying for loans,” the minister said in an official statement here. This will also help in resolving property-related disputes, he further said. Once the inventory is completed, documents of ownership will be prepared and based on these documents, owners can take loans and other benefits.

Seema Jain, Financial Commissioner (Rural Development), Punjab said this scheme SVAMITVA (Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) is a highly ambitious scheme which is being implemented in Punjab in collaboration with the Survey of India and the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, the Government of India. SVAMITVA aims at providing an integrated property validation solution for rural India, engaging the latest drone surveying technology, for demarcating the inhabited land in rural areas, Jain said. A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed by the Rural Development and Panchayts department, Punjab with the Survey of India here.

