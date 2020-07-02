Maha: Selfie obsession leads to death by drowning of five men

Five men drowned in a pool at the bottom of a waterfall in Jawhar area of Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon, the police said. A group of 13 persons had gone to Kalmandvi waterfallsnear Jawhar town inspite of lockdown for coronavirus, a local police official said.

Two of them fell into the water while clicking selfies and some others jumped in to rescue them. Five of them drowned, he said. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was rushed to the scene.

Bodies were sent to a nearby hospital for autopsy. The deceased were identified as Nimesh Patel (30), Jay Bhoir (21), Prathamesh Chavan (18), Devendra Wagh (24)and Devendra Faltankar (21).

Earlier, a local police official had said that the deceased, who were then yet to be identified, were "children".