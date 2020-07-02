Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt gets over Appropriation bill logjam; Can make expenditure as per budget

The state could not pay June salary to its staff on July 1 as the Appropriation Act did not come into force, pushing the government into a virtual financial shutdown. The crucial Appropriation Bill received the assent from the Governor after Assembly Speaker T Sitaram sent the file and accordingly the act has been notified.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:27 IST
AP govt gets over Appropriation bill logjam; Can make expenditure as per budget

The Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Act, 2020 has been notified on Thursday night after Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave his assent to the Bill, which will now enable the state government to make expenditure, official sources said. The state could not pay June salary to its staff on July 1 as the Appropriation Act did not come into force, pushing the government into a virtual financial shutdown.

The crucial Appropriation Bill received the assent from the Governor after Assembly Speaker T Sitaram sent the file and accordingly the act has been notified. With this, the government can now go ahead with the expenditure as per the Budget for the year 2020-21, official sources said.

The Appropriation Bill, passed by the state Assembly on June 16, could not get through in the Legislative Council because of the tussle between the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam Party, resulting in a deadlock. The Vote-on-Account Ordinance issued in March elapsed on June 30 but the Appropriation Bill, which paves the way for budgeted expenditure, did not become law.

As per the Constitution, a Money Bill is deemed to have been passed by the Council if it is not returned to the Assembly within 14 days. As the 14-day period ended on Wednesday night, Speaker Sitaram sent the relevant file to the Governor.

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Rio de Janeiro beaches open for exercise not sunbathing, experts still worried

In Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, residents could once again run along the beaches and drink a chilled coconut water at the kiosks that line the sand, as Brazils second city tried to return to some normality despite a heavy coronavirus death t...

Cardinals RHP Hicks to open season on injured list

Hard-throwing reliever Jordan Hicks will not be available when the St. Louis Cardinals open the regular season later this month. The right-hander, recovering from Tommy John surgery, instead is set to open the season on the injured list. Hi...

Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on sex abuse charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. T...

Bangladeshi solar-sharing start-up aims to cut power waste

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, July 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A start-up that helps rural Bangladeshi owners of home solar power systems trade their surplus electricity with their neighbours won an international award for climate change innova...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020