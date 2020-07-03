Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladeshi solar-sharing start-up aims to cut power waste

A start-up that helps rural Bangladeshi owners of home solar power systems trade their surplus electricity with their neighbors won an international award for climate change innovation Thursday. SOLshare, set up in 2014, aims to stem the waste of more than a billion dollars in energy each year when home battery storage systems connected to solar panels reach capacity and excess solar power generated goes unused, its officials said.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 03-07-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 00:39 IST
Bangladeshi solar-sharing start-up aims to cut power waste
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A start-up that helps rural Bangladeshi owners of home solar power systems trade their surplus electricity with their neighbors won an international award for climate change innovation Thursday.

SOLshare, set up in 2014, aims to stem the waste of more than a billion dollars in energy each year when home battery storage systems connected to solar panels reach capacity and excess solar power generated goes unused, its officials said. Bangladesh is one of the world's leaders in solar home systems for off-grid communities, with more than 5 million of the systems now in place.

"We have created a device that can share the surplus energy and help people earn money for it," said Salma Islam, a project manager at SOLshare, based in Dhaka. Using an electronic unit installed alongside their solar system, owners can transfer excess energy into a local power "microgrid" created with other SOLshare users, allowing those who need more power to buy it and cutting waste.

"If someone puts the device on auto mode it will automatically start selling energy once its (battery is) full," Islam said. Homes that can't afford to buy solar panels also can buy electric power through the system, which Thursday won an award for innovation in energy access from Ashden, a British charity that works to scale up climate-smart energy solutions.

Bangladesh's government, which aims to boost its use of renewable energy to 10% of electrical power demand by next year, said it saw SOLshare's device as a useful part of the push. "We welcome this," said Mohammad Alauddin, chairman of Bangladesh's Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority, lauding the company's grassroots focus.

He said the country is exploring a range of ways to improve access to solar energy, from adding more rooftop panels to installing some solar panels on floats on water bodies. Bangladesh, however, also plans to build new coal-based power plants over the next two decades, which are likely to dramatically boost its dependence on highly polluting coal, according to environmental groups.

The country's main source of energy is natural gas but reserves are dwindling, according to its government. CHEAP SOLAR

SOLshare officials said they have set up 27 "microgrids" in communities that have installed their devices across Bangladesh. A majority of their roughly 3,000 customers - most of them farmers - earn less than $5 a day, they said. Previously, many users who couldn't afford a basic solar home system relied on polluting and expensive fuels like kerosene or on diesel generators, the company said.

SOLshare has helped cut use of such fuels, while expanding access to electricity for those who lack it, according to Ashden. "SOLshare is a true pioneer, creating neighborhood networks of energy. Their peer-to-peer solar grid system means that no solar energy is wasted. It's putting electricity into ... hard-to-reach rural communities," said Harriet Lamb, the CEO of Ashden.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced thousands of Bangladeshis to return to their villages from cities, causing a spike in electricity use in some of SOLshare's microgrids, company representatives said. To help ease the burden on hard-hit families, the company decided to temporarily remove the small surcharge normally levied on sellers of power, Islam said.

With some charitable funding the company also has supplied medical packages to rural communities and plans to deliver sewing machines to garment workers who lost their city jobs, she said. The company is also in talks with the United Nation's refugee agency to create similar microgrids in the world's largest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, home to more than 800,000 ethnic Rohingya refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar.

SOLshare officials said they hope to scale up their business to allow at least 100,000 Bangladeshis to share solar power over the next five years. The aim is to help people "live by using what is already there" and to harness "existing and underutilized resources", said Sebastian Groh, the CEO of SOLshare.

One of those who has benefitted from the technology is Bimal Krishna Das, 40, whose said his pharmacy business in Barisal, about 250 kms from Dhaka, had taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic. By selling electricity, he said, he was able to raise extra funds he desperately needed.

"It's such a relief to have some extra money in your pocket during this crisis," he said.

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher after biggest payrolls jump on record

Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was wel...

Manfred: MLB will be lucky to finish season amid virus surge

While attempting to clarify comments he made a day earlier that caused a bit of a stir, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday admitted the league will be lucky to play a full 60-game abbreviated season. During an interview on the Dan Pat...

Texas governor Abbott orders that masks be used, limits gatherings to 10 people

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statewide order that face masks must be worn in public in counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases, according to a written statement released by the governors office.Abbott also gave local authori...

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of at least 275 elephants

Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants, having confirmed 275 had died, up from 154 two weeks ago, the government said on Thursday.The dead elephants were first spotted months ago in the Okavango Panhan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020