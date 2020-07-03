Left Menu
Development News Edition

Awaiting coronavirus report, kin keep man's body at shop for about 15 hrs

The administration arranged for his cremation on Thursday afternoon after local people put up a road blockade demanding removal of the body from the shop in the congested Ultadanga area, family members of the 55-year-old deceased said. The incident occurred close on the heels of another incident in which he body of a septuagenarian coronavirus patient was kept inside a freezer by his family members here for at least 48 hours as "no help" came from the authorities to cremate it.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 01:16 IST
Awaiting coronavirus report, kin keep man's body at shop for about 15 hrs

The body of a COVID-19 patient was kept inside a shop in North Kolkata for around 15 hours by his family members after doctors at a hospital refused to issue a death certificate as his coronavirus test report was pending. The administration arranged for his cremation on Thursday afternoon after local people put up a road blockade demanding removal of the body from the shop in the congested Ultadanga area, family members of the 55-year-old deceased said.

The incident occurred close on the heels of another incident in which he body of a septuagenarian coronavirus patient was kept inside a freezer by his family members here for at least 48 hours as "no help" came from the authorities to cremate it. The 55-year-old owner of a sweetmeat shop in Ultadanga, who was sick for sometime, underwent tests for COVID-19 infection on Wednesday and died after returning from the laboratory in the evening, family sources said.

His family members brought the body to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, a government facility, on Wednesday night but the doctors there refused to issue a death certificate, since the result of the coronavirus test was still pending, they said. "We brought back the body from the hospital around 10 pm, kept it in the sweetmeat shop and informed the local police station about the situation. We all slept outside on the road," the brother of the deceased said.

On Thursday morning, reports confirmed that he was suffering from COVID-19, following which locals blockade a road, demanding immediate removal of the body from the shop, sources in the local police station said. The civic body and the state health department were informed by the police station and the body of the man was removed for cremation around 1 pm, they sad.

After that, the shop and the area around it were sanitised, an official of the state health department said. The department was mulling the option of testing those who were working at the shop, he said.

"As of now, we have asked them to stay at home isolation. We are also trying to find out who had purchased sweets from the shop in the last few days," the official said. The incident occurred on a day when the city saw the highest single-day spike of 218 cases.

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of at least 275 elephants

Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants, having confirmed 275 had died, up from 154 two weeks ago, the government said on Thursday.The dead elephants were first spotted months ago in the Okavango Panhan...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher after biggest payrolls jump on record

Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was wel...

Manfred: MLB will be lucky to finish season amid virus surge

While attempting to clarify comments he made a day earlier that caused a bit of a stir, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday admitted the league will be lucky to play a full 60-game abbreviated season. During an interview on the Dan Pat...

Texas governor Abbott orders that masks be used, limits gatherings to 10 people

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statewide order that face masks must be worn in public in counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases, according to a written statement released by the governors office.Abbott also gave local authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020