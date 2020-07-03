Left Menu
COVID-19: Shops with elderly owners, workers to be shut in Latur

In a bid to protect senior citizens from COVID-19, the administration in Latur district has said shops that have elderly owners or employees will be closed till the lockdown, an official said on Friday.

Updated: 03-07-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:28 IST
In a bid to protect senior citizens from COVID-19, the administration in Latur district has said shops that have elderly owners or employees will be closed till the lockdown, an official said on Friday. As per the order issued by collector G Shreekant on Thursday, majority of the COVID-19 casualties in the district were of elderly patients.

Hence, the administration has decided to take action against shops that have elderly people (60 years and above) as owners or employees, the order stated. If an elderly person is found working in a shop, the establishment will face a penalty and will be closed by the administration till the lockdown ends, the official said.

All medical staff will be exempted from this rule, the order states..

