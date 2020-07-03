Ex-SP MLA Ashraf, brother of former MP Atique Ahmed, arrested in UP

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf, absconding for the last three years, was arrested on Friday from Kaushambi district, said police. The brother of jailed former SP MP Atique Ahmed, Ashraf was wanted for his alleged involvement in over two dozen criminal cases registered in various police stations of the district and police arrested him early Friday from his hideout, city Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

The former SP MLA, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, has been detained in Cantt police station and is being interrogated, he said. Kaushambi police had earlier raided houses of Ashraf’s several relatives and had interrogated several of them, including some of their in-laws, to track him down.

Singh said Ashraf’s brother Atique Ahmed is already in jail for the last three years..