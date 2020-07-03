Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-SP MLA Ashraf, brother of former MP Atique Ahmed, arrested in UP

Kaushambi police had earlier raided houses of Ashraf’s several relatives and had interrogated several of them, including some of their in-laws, to track him down. Singh said Ashraf’s brother Atique Ahmed is already in jail for the last three years..

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:30 IST
Ex-SP MLA Ashraf, brother of former MP Atique Ahmed, arrested in UP

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf, absconding for the last three years, was arrested on Friday from Kaushambi district, said police. The brother of jailed former SP MP Atique Ahmed, Ashraf was wanted for his alleged involvement in over two dozen criminal cases registered in various police stations of the district and police arrested him early Friday from his hideout, city Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

The former SP MLA, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, has been detained in Cantt police station and is being interrogated, he said. Kaushambi police had earlier raided houses of Ashraf’s several relatives and had interrogated several of them, including some of their in-laws, to track him down.

Singh said Ashraf’s brother Atique Ahmed is already in jail for the last three years..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US forces withdrawing from Afghanistan despite continued violence

The only element of the Afghan peace plan going according to schedule is the withdrawal of American forces as the Taliban have continued their attack on soldiers and civilians and are not serious for intra-Afghan dialogues, Economist report...

India registers strong protest at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan

India has registered strong protest, through diplomatic channels, at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control and the International Boundary which has killed over 14 Indians, wounded 88 in 2...

Motor racing-Red Bull seeking clarification on Mercedes steering system

Red Bull are seeking clarification from Formula Ones governing body about a controversial new Dual Axis Steering DAS system being used by champions Mercedes at this weekends Austrian season-opener, team boss Christian Horner said on Friday....

Film industry remembers choreographer Saroj Khan, celebrates her legacy

The passing away of Bollywoods beloved masterji Saroj Khan on Friday left cine personalities Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shah Rukh Khan and others heartbroken with many remembering the choreographers contribution in their career. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020