Mother's enraged male friend slits five year old's throat

A five-year-old child was killed by her mother's male friend here after he discovered another man in the woman's house. The woman's friend was identified as Karunakar and the other man in the house was identified as Ramesh. According to the police, Karunakar on Thursday was enraged when he entered the woman's apartment and saw the other man, who refused to come out of the bathroom.

"At around 12:45 pm, Karunakar went to Anusha's house at Medchal and on noticing Karunakar, Ramesh rushed into the bathroom to hide. Karunakar who knew the presence of Ramesh asked him to come out and threatened to kill Anusha's five-year-old daughter Aadhya," Y. Narsimha Reddy, ACP Malkajgiri told ANI. "As Ramesh did not come out, Karunkar slit Aadhya's throat and killed her and later he slit his own throat. He was shifted to Osmania Hospital. At present, he is undergoing treatment," Reddy added.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)