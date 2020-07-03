IndiGo unveils 'Tough Cookie' campaign providing up to 25 pc discount to COVID-19 frontline warriors
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:28 IST
Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Thursday launched the 'Tough Cookie' campaign as a tribute to the medical fraternity by providing them with a discount of up to 25 per cent for doctors and nurses serving during COVID-19. The discount will be offered while booking through the airline website, valid for sale and travel from July 1 till December 31.
William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We understand and respect the commitment that India's frontline workers have shown during these challenging times. This campaign is our way of expressing profound gratitude for the services of the medical community in the nation." He added, "This is a heartfelt gesture for frontline medical workers everywhere -- the undisputed heroes of 2020 -- and a small way for us to demonstrate our support and thanks for their indispensable efforts."
Other airline companies such as SpiceJet have helped India fight COVID-19 by operating close to 430 cargo flights since the lockdown began carrying over 3,300 tons of cargo. Of the 430 cargo flights, 130 were international cargo flights. (ANI)
