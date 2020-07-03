Left Menu
ASI to open all centrally protected monuments by abiding safety rules from 6 July

All Centrally protected monuments and Sites shall be bound by the protocols like sanitization, social distancing and other health protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:03 IST
Total 3691 centrally protected monuments come under ASI out of which 820 centrally protected monuments which have places of worship were opened on 8th June 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel has announced that Ministry of Culture & Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to open all the centrally protected monuments by completely abiding safety protocols from 6th July 2020. He said that only those monuments/ Museums which are in the non-containment zone will be open for visitors. All Centrally protected monuments and Sites shall be bound by the protocols like sanitization, social distancing and other health protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Any specific orders of the State and/or District administration shall also be strictly implemented, he added.

These monuments were closed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Total 3691 centrally protected monuments come under ASI out of which 820 centrally protected monuments which have places of worship were opened on 8th June 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

