Bravery shown by you has sent message about India's strength: PM to soldiers in Ladakh

Addressing Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel during his surprise visit to Ladakh, he said the days of "expansionism" are over the world has made up its mind against such tendencies. The prime minister asserted that the weak cannot initiate or bring peace.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 03-07-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing soldiers in Ladakh's Nimmoo on Friday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in east Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the bravery shown by the soldiers has sent a message to the world about India's strength. Addressing Army, Air Force, and ITBP personnel during his surprise visit to Ladakh, he said the days of "expansionism" are over the world has made up its mind against such tendencies.

The prime minister asserted that the weak cannot initiate or bring peace. "Bravery is a pre-requisite for peace," he told the defense and central armed police force personnel at Nimu near Leh.

Modi remembered the personnel killed in the Galwan Valley clash, saying those who were martyred belong to all parts of India and epitomize our land's ethos of bravery. "The extraordinary courage shown by the brave sons of the country is the epitome of valor," he said.

He said the "courage shown by you and your friends has sent a message to the world about India'' strength. "India's resolve for 'atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) becomes stronger because of you and your strong resolve." Modi told the personnel that "our ability, capability and the pledge for the security of the country is as tall as the Himalayas".

He said that in the last few years, several steps have been taken for the wellbeing of India's forces and furthering India's security preparedness. These include ensuring the availability of modern weaponry, increased border infrastructure, border area development, and expanding the roads network. He pointed out that expenditure on border infrastructure has been enhanced three times. "This (improved infrastructure) ensures this reaches you faster," he said.

Referring to scriptures, the prime minister said the brave defend the motherland using the power of their weapons. He said India is known for praying "bansuri-dhari" Krishna. At the same time, it considers "Sudarshan Chakra-Dhari Krishna as its model.

"It is due to this inspiration that India has emerged stronger," he said. Referring to expansionism, Modi said such tendencies have put mankind in danger. "The era of expansionism has ended. This is the age of development. Development is the basis of future," he said.

He said if someone becomes stubborn for expansionism, then it creates danger for world peace. "History is witness that such forces have either been eliminated or forced to turn back. The entire world has made up its mind against expansionism. Today the world is dedicated to the development," he said.

Modi also mentioned the efforts to strengthen the national security apparatus and to ensure the well-being of the armed forces. He highlighted recent initiatives of his government such as the creation of chief of defense staff post, construction of a grand National War Memorial, the fulfilment of OROP after decades, and steps to ensure the well-being of the families of the armed forces personnel.

In his address, the prime minister recalled the greatness of Ladakh's culture as well as the noble teachings of Kushok Bakula Rimpoche. He described Ladakh as a land of sacrifice and a land that has given several patriots. He affirmed that the people of India are inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha, for whom courage was linked to conviction and compassion.

