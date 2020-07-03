You gave a befitting reply: PM Modi tells soldiers injured in Galwan clash
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the soldiers injured in the violent face off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last month that they gave a befitting reply. Together, you all also gave a befitting reply (karara jawab bhi diya hai)," he told the injured soldiers.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the soldiers injured in the violent face off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last month that they gave a befitting reply. Interacting with the injured personnel at an army hospital in Leh, he said their bravery will be a source of inspiration for times to come.
The prime minister said 130 crore Indians are proud of them. "The bravehearts who left us, have not gone without a reason. Together, you all also gave a befitting reply (karara jawab bhi diya hai)," he told the injured soldiers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Ladakh
- Chinese
- Galwan Valley
- Leh
ALSO READ
Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by global community for India's membership of UN Security Council, says PM Narendra Modi.
Deeply grateful for overwhelming support shown by global community for India's membership to UNSC: PM Narendra Modi
BJP pays homage to soldiers killed in Ladakh, postpones virtual rallies for 2 days
BJP defers its political programmes, virtual rallies for two days as mark of respect to soldiers who sacrificed lives in Ladakh: J P Nadda.
India will turn COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity, become self-reliant and reduce its imports: PM Narendra Modi