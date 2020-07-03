Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bravery shown by you has sent message about India's strength: PM to soldiers in Ladakh

Addressing Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel during his surprise visit to Ladakh, he said the days of "expansionism" are over the world has made up its mind against such tendencies. The prime minister asserted that the weak cannot initiate or bring peace.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:29 IST
Bravery shown by you has sent message about India's strength: PM to soldiers in Ladakh

Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops in east Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the bravery shown by the soldiers has sent a message to the world about India's strength. Addressing Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel during his surprise visit to Ladakh, he said the days of "expansionism" are over the world has made up its mind against such tendencies.

The prime minister asserted that the weak cannot initiate or bring peace. "Bravery is a pre-requisite for peace," he told the defence and central armed police force personnel at Nimu near Leh.

Modi remembered the personnel killed in the Galwan Valley clash, saying those who were martyred belong to all parts of India and epitomise our land's ethos of bravery. "The extraordinary courage shown by the brave sons of the country is the epitome of valour," he said.

He said the "courage shown by you and your friends has sent a message to the world about India'' strength. "India's resolve for 'atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) becomes stronger because of you and your strong resolve." Modi told the personnel that "our ability, capability and the pledge for the security of the country is as tall as the Himalayas".

Referring to the officers and men of Army's 14 corps, he said the "enemies of Mother India have seen your fire and your fury". Modi said that in the last few years, several steps have been taken for the wellbeing of India's forces and furthering India's security preparedness. These include ensuring availability of modern weaponry, increased border infrastructure, border area development and expanding the roads network. He pointed out that expenditure on border infrastructure has been enhanced three times.

"This (improved infrastructure) ensures this reach you faster," he said. Referring to scriptures, the prime minister said the brave defend the motherland using the power of their weapons.

He said India is known for praying "bansuri-dhari" Krishna. At the same time, it considers "Sudarshan Chakra-Dhari Krishna as its model. "It is due to this inspiration that India has emerged stronger," he said.

Referring to expansionism, Modi said such tendencies have put the mankind in danger. "The era of expansionism has ended. This is the age of development. Development is the basis of future," he said. He said if someone becomes stubborn for expansionism, then it creates danger for world peace.

"History is witness that such forces have either been eliminated or forced to turn back. The entire world has made up its mind against expansionism. Today the world is dedicated to development," he said. Modi also mentioned the efforts to strengthen the national security apparatus and to ensure the well-being of the armed forces.

He highlighted recent initiatives of his government such as creation of chief of defence staff post, construction of a grand National War Memorial, fulfilment of OROP after decades and steps to ensure the well-being of the families of the armed forces personnel. In his address, the prime minister recalled the greatness of Ladakh's culture as well as the noble teachings of Kushok Bakula Rimpoche. He described Ladakh as a land of sacrifice and a land that has given several patriots.

He affirmed that the people of India are inspired by the teachings of Lord  Buddha, for whom courage was linked to conviction and compassion..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

J-K's COVID-19 tally crosses 8,000-mark; death toll reaches 119

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 8,000-mark on Friday with 170 fresh infections, while the death toll in the Union Territory reached 119 following the demise of four patients, officials said. The four fata...

Naidu holds talks with officials regarding seating arrangements in RS during Parl's monsoon session

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held discussions with officials on Friday on various options for conducting the proceedings of the Upper House during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, as only 127 members can be accommodated ...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Alwar in Raj; tremors felt in north India, Delhi-NCR

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Alwar district in Rajasthan on Friday, tremors of which were felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said. &#160;&#160; According to the NCS,...

Turkish suspect tells court Ghosn mused on Hollywood movie of escape from Japan

A Turkish jet executive on trial over Carlos Ghosns dramatic escape from Japan told a court on Friday that the former Nissan boss spoke about Hollywood making a movie of his getaway as he flew in a private jet to Beirut.Ghosn, once a leadin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020